'Kavalthurai Ungal Nanban' team's next film titled 'B.E. BAR'

Chennai, Jan 30 The core team that made the critically acclaimed Tamil film 'Kavalthurai Ungal Nanban' is now working on a new film titled 'B.E. BAR'.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that while 'Kavalthurai Ungal Nanban' was a serious film, this movie will be an out-and-out comedy.

The story of the film, which will revolve around engineering students trying to clear their arrear exams, will be a hilarious affair.

Suresh Ravi, who impressed the audience and critics with his outstanding performance in 'Mo' and 'Kavalthurai Ungal Nanban', plays the lead in the film along with Isharaa Nair of 'Sathuranga Vettai' fame.

Apart from them, the film also features Thambi Ramaiah, Livingston, 'Kalloori' Vinoth, Madhu and Renuka among others.

Director RDM, whose work in 'Kavalthurai Ungal Nanban' came in for a lot of praise, is directing this film as well.

B.E. BAR is being produced by Malcolm of Absolute Pictures in association with BR Talkies Corporation and White Moon Talkies. The film is being co-produced by B. Bhaskaran, P. Rajapondiyan, and Suresh Ravi.

