Kaviyoor Ponnamma Health Update: Legendary Malayalam Actress Hospitalized In Critical Condition

Kaviyoor Ponnamma, renowned as the beloved screen mother of many Malayalam actors, is currently seriously ill and has been admitted to a private hospital in critical condition. The 75 years old, the actress who has appeared in over 700 films, primarily in Malayalam has been dealing with age-related health issues for some time. She began her acting journey in Malayalam theater in the late 1950s before transitioning to films, quickly becoming the go-to actress for maternal and grandmother roles.

Ponnamma has portrayed the mother of legendary actors such as Sathyan, Prem Nazir, Mammootty, Mohanlal, and Suresh Gopi, with her on-screen chemistry with Mohanlal being particularly cherished by Malayalee audiences. Her last film appearance was in 2022, after which her health declined, leading her to spend most of her time at home. Since the passing of her husband in 2011, she has had one daughter who resides in the US.

Recently, her condition has worsened, and she has been largely confined to her hospital bed. Throughout her illustrious six-decade career, Ponnamma has received numerous accolades, including the prestigious Kerala State government film awards. She has also enjoyed significant popularity in television serials. Many of her "screen" sons and daughters have visited her during her hospitalization. Last year, there were rumors suggesting that she was abandoned by her family and living in distress; however, Ponnamma clarified that she was living with her youngest brother.



