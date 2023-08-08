Kay Kay Menon’s badminton based film ‘Love-All’ trailer out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 8 : Makers of the upcoming sports drama film ‘Love-All’ unveiled the film’s official trailer.

Taking to Instagram, actor Kay Kay Menon shared the trailer and wrote, “Happy to share the trailer of Love-All! Without getting into the cliché for such occasions, I'd just say that this one has a heart! A wholesome effort to present how sports can complement life for the better. Watch it to get an idea of what lies ahead and send your love and blessings if you like it. #LoveAll.”

Based on the emotional story of father-son, the film is a unique sports drama based on the badminton game.

Director Sudhanshu Sharma said, "Playing badminton requires a high level of professional skill which is not easily possible to be portrayed on screen by actors. Only professional badminton players can capture the true technique and spirit of the game on screen."

It was no less challenging to cast the country's top-ranked players in the film and understand the technical side of the game while shooting all the sequences related to the game

But after seeing the realistic way in which this thrilling game was filmed, the country's famous badminton player and coach P. Gopichand agreed to be a presenter.

He further said, "She is fearless and has the habit of handling pressure. Both these things are very important for any sport and any performing art." The journey of the players from the badminton court to the film set proved to be very challenging for them. But his dedication towards acting helped him a lot to overcome this challenge and play his characters better.

The Love-All production team searched the country for shuttlers to find the right mix of talent. They collected a database of about 300 players by holding auditions during competitions at the All India Junior and Sub-Junior levels.

The young players underwent months of acting classes with the Love-All team, who expertly merged their love of badminton with their newly acquired acting abilities to create remarkable actors.

Actor K K Menon said, "A sports film should be based on sports. The real star of that film should be the sport. Badminton is the real star in Love-All. This film and its story are based on badminton and all sports and It is a true honour to be given to lakhs of players from our side.

Veteran filmmaker and co-presenter of ‘Love-All’ Mahesh Bhatt said on the occasion that the story of the film is related to the beautiful city of Bhopal and the film has been extensively shot in Bhopal itself, but it is not only the country but the whole world. K's audience will like it.

Mahesh Bhatt further said, "When a story takes birth from its own soil and involves people belonging to the soil where they talk about their dreams and struggles, then everyone feels a connection with such a story. Then No matter what city or country the person at the centre of the story belongs to, he said, "It is more important to make a place in people's hearts than to win a gold medal."

Apart from Kay Kay Menon, the movie stars Swastika Mukherjee, Sriswara, Sumit Arora, Ark Jain, Deep Rambhiya, Atul Srivastava, Robin Das, Alam, and Majel Vyas in pivotal roles.

Sudhanshu Sharma's 'Love-All' will release in theatres on August 25. It will be released in six Indian languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bangla, and Odia.

