'KBC 14' contestant impresses Big B, for the first time he puts the cheque in piggy bank

Mumbai, Dec 15 Megastar Amitabh Bachchan for the first time had put the cheque of Rs 3 lakh 20 thousand in the piggy bank of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 14' contestant Prapti Sharma rather than sending directly to her account. The host also told the audience that she has learned to save money and till now she has saved Rs 8000.

He said: "Well done Prapti. Many congratulations to you."

Earlier in the episode, Big B shared how Prapti's father touches the feet of his two daughters, Prapti and her little sister, every morning before going to the office.

The 8-year-old contestant also asked the host if she can call him 'baba' as he resembles his grandfather.

"It's because I call my grandfather, 'baba' and I find you to be like him." She also asked him to call her by her nickname 'Pihu'.

'KBC 14' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

