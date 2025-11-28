KBC: Sudesh Lehri credits Amitabh Bachchan for inspiring his comedic journey

Mumbai Nov 28 This week on the quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati, celebrated actor-comedians Sudesh Lehri and Kiku Sharda will be seen taking the coveted hot seat alongside the legendary host, Amitabh Bachchan.

The episode promises not just a game, but a series of light-hearted conversations, fun-filled moments, and profoundly shocking revelations that will keep the audience riveted. Sudesh Lehri, one of India’s most beloved comic entertainers, will be seen revisiting the hardships of his childhood, opening up to Big B with a poignant honesty.

Lehri confessed, “When I was a child, I never went to school, not even nursery. We were very poor.” In a truly candid and emotionally charged moment, he delivered a heartfelt tribute to the cinematic icon, revealing that Amitabh Bachchan was his unseen inspiration who unknowingly guided his entire artistic journey.

Growing up with endless struggles, Lehri explained, “I was always fond of watching films. The first time I ever went to a theatre, someone took me because I didn’t have the money, and the film I watched was ‘Shankar Shambhu’. After a long time, I saw ‘Ganga Ki Saugand’, your film, where you had that small hand scene. Then ‘Namak Halaal’ came, and because I loved comedy, I used to watch you again and again.” He added, “We even got the videocassette of the same.”

He added, “Then there was the song ‘Ke Pag Ghunghroo Bandh Meera’… the scene where you dance with slippers… and of course Amar Akbar Anthony, the mirror scene. Sir, everyone knows you as the angry young man, but I have learnt comedy from you. Whatever I write or perform, it comes from watching you. There is no film of yours that I haven’t seen. I remember the dialogue of all your films.”

In response, Amitabh Bachchan warmly acknowledged Sudesh’s journey and shared a nostalgic anecdote from his early days shooting in Rishikesh. He added, “Since you talked about Ganga Ki Saugand. It was shot in the 60s and 70s, and it was shot in Rishikesh.

The exchange between the two artists became a powerful reminder of how cinema inspires, heals, and shapes generations, often in ways the actors themselves never realise.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor