Ke Huy Quan creates history becomes first Asian to win Oscars for Actor in Supporting Role

Ke Huy Quan becomes first Asian actor to win Oscars for Best Actor in Supporting Role. The actor bagged the award for his performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once. Ke Huy Quan dedicates his award to his mother and asks people to keep their dream alive.

Earning the first standing ovation of the night, Quan took the stage and shouted out his 84-year-old mother, who is watching at home. “Mom, I just won Oscar!”“My journey started on a boat. I spent a year in a refuge camp. And somehow, I ended up here on Hollywood’s biggest stage,” he said through tears. “They say stories like this only happen the movies. I cannot believe it’s happening to me. This — this is the American dream!”