Keanu Reeves–Seth Rogen comedy ‘Good Fortune’ arrives for rent in India on December 1, 2025

Mumbai, Dec 1 Keanu Reeves, Seth Rogen Aziz Ansari, and Keke Palmer starrer ‘Good Fortune’, will now be available to rent in India from December 1, 2025, making it good news for all comedy lovers.

Priced at Rs. 499, Lionsgate’s Good Fortune will debut on OTT across Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and YouTube for Indian viewers.

For the uninitiated, ‘Good Fortune’ follows an unexpected chain of events that brings its lead characters together in a wildly entertaining journey filled with chaos, camaraderie and laugh-out-loud moments.

The film traces the story of a struggling gig worker, Arj, played by Ansari, who has a disastrous encounter with an uber-wealthy tech executive, Jeff, played by Rogen. When an inept angel ‘Gabriel’, played by Reeves, looking to earn his wings back, sets out to help, everything gets much, much worse in this comedy for our times. Keke Palmer essays the role of Elena, who works at a hardware store with Arj. The film also features Sandra Oh as Martha, the angel who takes Gabriel's wings.

Written and directed by Aziz Ansari, ‘Good Fortune’ is a feel-good adventure that blends sharp humour, heart, and high-energy storytelling. The film brings together three of Hollywood’s most iconic and unconventional comedic talents in a single film.

In September 2025, ‘Good Fortune’ premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, where it received a great response and reviews from the audience.

It was then released in theatres in India on October 17, 2025.

The trailer that got released months ago also met with good responses from the audience.

Watch ‘Good Fortune’ in India only on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV or YouTube starting December 1, 2025.

