Keerthy Suresh records adorable video featuring Samantha's little fan

Hyderabad, Feb 5 'Mahanati' actress Keerthy Suresh, who is currently busy shooting for her upcoming projects, recorded a special video for her friend, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

In the video posted by Keerthy, she is seen having a short conversation with a little girl, who aspires to become 'Samantha' one day. As Keerthy shoots the little girl on the sets of her upcoming movie, she is seen asking her: "So, tell me, what do you want to become, once you grow up?"

The cute little girl promptly answers: "I want to become Chamantha (Samantha)."

Keerthy, sharing this video on Instagram, tagged Samantha, and wrote: "Your die hard fan, Chamantha, You have to meet her once Sam!!! #onsetfun".

Replying to the same, Samantha wrote "Who this cutie", as she shared the same story on her Instagram profile.

On the work front, Samantha is to get busy with her upcoming projects, while Keerthy Suresh will be seen alongside Mahesh Babu, in their next commercial drama 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor