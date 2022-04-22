Keerthy Suresh, Selvaraghavan-starrer 'Saani Kaayidham' set for OTT release

Mumbai, April 22 Filmmaker Arun Matheswaran's revenge action-drama 'Saani Kaayidham', which features Keerthy Suresh and Selvaraghavan in lead roles, is heading to OTT for its release with its teaser dropping online on Friday.

The film will be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam on May 6.

The film tells the story of a generational curse coming true when injustice is inflicted upon Keerthy Suresh's character of Ponni and her family. As seen in the teaser promo, she seeks vengeance along with Sangaiah (played by Selvaraghavan), with whom she shares a bitter past.

Sharing his excitement on release date announcement, director Arun Matheswaran said in a statement, "I enjoy telling conventional stories in unconventional formats, bringing raw and edgy elements. Here's a gritty action drama woven around the theme of revenge; a story about a woman who is on a mission to seek vengeance."

The Tamil film will be released on Prime Video on May 6, it will also be available as 'Chinni' in Telugu and as 'Saani Kaayidham' in Malayalam.

"Every story has an audience and I am thrilled that through the reach of Amazon Prime Video I can take 'Saani Kaayidham' to a global audience", he added.

Siddharth Ravipati, who serves as the creative producer of the film, shared, "'Saani Kaayidham' is gripping and heart-wrenching in equal measure, and Arun Matheswaran has done a fantastic job in capturing the essence of the strength of a woman who is seeking justice."

He further mentioned, "Both Keerthy Suresh and Selvaraghavan have given exceedingly brilliant and power-packed performances that will enhance the story's appeal. I am eagerly looking forward to the film premiering on Prime Video on 6 May across languages."

'Saani Kaayidham' has been produced under the banner of Screen Scene Media Entertainment.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor