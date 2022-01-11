Keerthy Suresh tests positive for COVID-19

Actress Keerthy Suresh has tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to her social networking page, Keerthy Suresh posted, "Hi everyone, I have tested positive for COVID-19, experiencing mild symptoms, despite taking all necessary precautions and safety measures, which is a scary reminder of the rate at which the virus is spreading. Please follow all the COVID safety norms and stay safe. I am currently in isolation and under safe care. Those who came in close contact with me, kindly do get tested."

Urging everyone to get vaccinated, she added, "If you haven't been vaccinated yet, please take your vaccines at trhe earlieest to avoid severe sympotoms and for the better health of you and your loved ones. Hoping for a speedy recovery and will be back in action soon! Meanwhile on the work front, Keerthy Suresh is awaiting the released of her film 'Saani Kaayidham' also starring Selvaraghavan and directed by Arun Matheswaran. The film is touted to be an action-drama set in the 1980s, with Keerthy Suresh playing Selvaraghavan's sister in the film. She was last seen in Rajinikanth-starrer 'Annaatthe' which received mixed reviews upon its release.