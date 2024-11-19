Keerthy Suresh To Tie the Knot With Businessman Boyfriend Antony Thattil in Goa

Actress Keerthy Suresh is all set to get married to her longtime boyfriend, Antony Thattil very soon in mid-December. According to reports, Antony is a Dubai-based businessman and has been in a steady and long-standing relationship with Suresh for the past 15 years. It has emerged from reports that Keerthy and Antony will get married to each other in a destination wedding in Goa. The grand wedding is expected to take place on December 11 and 12.Antony Thattil and Keerthy Suresh were childhood sweethearts and reportedly went to school together.

Keerthy started off with Tamil films like Idhu Enna Maayam (2015) and Rajinimurugan (2016). This was followed by other successful films such as Sarkar in 2018 and Dasara in 2023, where Keerthy received a whole lot of accolades and helped her further cement her position in the industry. Suresh is also set to debut in her first Bollywood movie Baby John with Varun Dhawan in 2024.

She started off as a child artist but eventually debuted as a lead in the Malayalam film Geethaanjali in 2013. But it was her portrayal of the legendary actress Savitri in the Telugu biographical drama Mahanati in 2018 that made Keerthy Suresh a star to be reckoned with, winning her a National Film Award for Best Actress and a Filmfare Award. She has also been decorated with five SIIMA Awards and two Filmfare South Awards.