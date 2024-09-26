Keith Urban, Jimmy Fallon recall prank they played on Nicole Kidman

Washington [US], September 26 : Singer-songwriter and guitarist Keith Urban recalled a prank he and Jimmy Fallon played on Nicole Kidman at the 2024 Met Gala, reported E! News.

"I was sitting next to Nic," Keith recalled, adding, "She had her hand on mine and she was talking to somebody, and Jimmy came over to talk to me and I said, 'Jump in the seat, Jimmy and slide your hand under mine so she's holding your hand.' She won't know. She's chatting to somebody looking the other way."

The Grammy winner, who shares daughters Sunday, 16, and Faith, 13, with Nicole reenacted the situation with Jimmy on the late night show.

"And then I went around the other side of the table," Keith mimicked his wave. "And was like, 'Hi babe.'"

Jimmy added, "She was like 'What's going on?' She was like, 'Jimmy don't do that!'"

"I was on Saturday Night Live or something," Nicole recalled of the somewhat blind date in 2015. "I don't really remember what it was. I just remember I really liked you. Our mutual friend was like, 'Jimmy really wants to meet you. You can go over to his apartment.' I'm single and I'm like, 'OK!'"

Nicole, who married Keith in 2006, admitted that it wasn't love at first sight on their "date."

"I go over and you're there in a baseball cap and, likenothing," said the Oscar winner, adding, "You wouldn't talk. You didn't say anything. You were like, 'Hey, mmm, mmm, mmm!'' So, I left, and went, 'OK, no chemistry.' And then I was like, 'Maybe he's gay!'"

"You made a much better decision," Jimmy said. "Keith Urban is so much cooler than I am," reported E! News.

Keith recently shared an update about his wife Nicole Kidman after the death of her mother, Janelle Ann Kidman. "We're getting through," he said, adding, "Brings the family tight together."

While talking about the support given by her fans, he shared, "She feels it. Thank you."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor