Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann leave from Udaipur post attending RagNeeti’s wedding festivities

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 25 : Chief Ministers of Delhi and Punjab, Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann, on Monday were seen leaving from Udaipur post attending AAP MP Raghav Chadha and actor Parineeti Chopra’s (popularly known as ‘RagNeeti’) wedding festivities.

Both the CMs were snapped at the airport by the paps.

The paps asked them how the wedding was, to which CM Kejriwal replied, “Achcha Tha (It was good).”

The Delhi CM was seen donning a yellow shirt paired with black pants, while CM Mann wore a white kurta pyjama which he paired with a grey Nehru jacket.

Apart from them, designer Manish Malhotra, former tennis player Sania Mirza, and former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh were also snapped at the Airport leaving from Udaipur.

Raghav and Parineeti tied the knot on September 24 at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan in the presence of their family members and close family friends.

Prior to D-day, Parineeti and Raghav held a sangeet in Udaipur with a 90s theme. Punjabi singer Navraj Hans performed at the function. Reportedly, guests received cassettes with customized messages for them. The couple showcased their distinctive personal style on the auspicious occasion.

On Monday morning the newlywed couple dropped their first wedding pictures in which they looked like a regal couple.

Taking to Instagram, Parineeti dropped the pictures which she captioned, “From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now.”

Talking about the new bride and groom's outfits, Parineeti looked gorgeous in a designer beige lehenga while Raghav was seen twinning with her in an off-white sherwani and a matching safa.

The ‘Uunchai’ actor kept her hair open and accessorized her look with heavy emerald and diamond jewellery. She also wore a customised veil with her hubby Raghav’s name printed on it.

