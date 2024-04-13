Kendall Jenner dishes on her Coachella festival looks

Washington [US], April 13 : As Coachella kicks off its music-filled weekend, supermodel Kendall Jenner is making headlines once again, this time for her festival style choices and exclusive insights into her fashion evolution.

Hosting the launch of her latest FWRD Edit collection at The Parker Hotel in Palm Springs, Jenner gave People magazine an inside look at her Coachella aesthetic and the inspiration behind her outfits.

Clad in pieces entirely from FWRD, Jenner's Coachella ensemble exuded both glam and comfort, showcasing her signature style.

The halter-top burgundy TOVE Eleanor Dress paired with The Row's strapped-black Harlow Sandal and a complementary red Kit Bag epitomized the perfect blend of chic and relaxed festival fashion.

In an exclusive chat with People magazine, Jenner revealed her desire to feel comfortable while enjoying the music she loves, emphasizing the evolution of both Coachella and her own style. "FWRD helps me accomplish that, which is why it is my one-stop shop!" she exclaimed, highlighting her trust in the brand to curate her festival wardrobe.

Jenner attributed much of her festival inspiration to the diverse lineup of artists performing at Coachella this year, particularly singling out her longtime friend Tyler, the Creator, who is headlining on Saturday night. His vibe, she noted, serves as a significant influence on her festival looks.

Reflecting on her past Coachella ensembles, Jenner acknowledged her role in defining many of the trends that have become synonymous with the festival's fashion scene.

However, she admitted that her style has evolved over the years, stating, "I loved all my pieces at the time that I wore them but would definitely not wear them today as they do not reflect my current style."

When asked about the infamous flower crown trend that dominated Coachella fashion between 2012 and 2016, Jenner expressed reluctance about its return, stating, "Nay. At the time they were a staple, but I don't know if I'm ready for its full return." Instead, she envisioned Lana Del Rey, who is headlining Friday night, donning a particular piece from her FWRD collection, the Magda Burtrym dress, reflecting the singer's iconic style.

As Coachella continues to draw thousands of music enthusiasts to the desert, Jenner's insights into her festival fashion choices provide a glimpse into the ever-evolving landscape of music and style.

With headliners like Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator, and Doja Cat, the festival promises a weekend filled with unforgettable performances and fashion moments, solidifying its status as a cultural phenomenon.

