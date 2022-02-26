Kendall Jenner keeps a diary to help her mental health

Los Angeles, Feb 26 Supermodel Kendal Jenner keeps an "old-fashioned diary" which she keeps locked to put all her thoughts in as it helps to ease her anxiety and panic attacks.

Kendall says having a safe space for her thoughts and fears and somewhere to "let out your happiness" is important for her mental health, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

In an interview with the new issue of i-D Magazine, she said: "It's important to have a space that's just for you where you can let out your happiness, your anger, frustrations, and stress, the things that are freaking you out, the things that are making you happy and even just ideas."

"It's like an old-fashioned diary."

"It has a lock on it and I hide it, I lock it away: mine is so, so secretive. I'm like, 'No one can ever get this.'"

Revealing that she believes in manifesting things into being and writing them into existence, the Estee Lauder brand ambassador, whose mother is Kris Jenner, added: "Our minds are extremely powerful."

Kendall is also a keen reader and she finds that losing herself in a good book helps stop her panic attacks and keep her calm.

The supermodel, who is currently reading the romance novel 'It Ends with Us' by Colleen Hoover, said: "I was having a panic attack two nights ago, and I was just like, 'Oh, but you know what? I'm just going to pick up this book and try to forget'."

"It's a great form of therapy and form of distraction. I just love having things that are for me and no one else, you know? I feel like reading is one of those things."

Kendall also feels healthy mentally when she feels healthy physically and she makes sure she always finds time to walk her pet dog, her Doberman Pinscher Pyro, to ride her horse and go to Pilates with her close friend Hailey Bieber - who is married to Justin Bieber.

She said: "I think I feel really good mentally when I feel really good physically."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor