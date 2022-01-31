Kenneth Branagh explains core idea of 'Death on the Nile'

Mumbai, Jan 31 Kenneth Branagh, the director of the upcoming film, "Death on the Nile", who also stars in the film, recently shared the idea behind its story and how it affects the cogs in the wheel of the narrative.

The film, based on 1937 novel of the same name by Agatha Christie, is a murder mystery that finds its germs in the greed for physical satisfaction.

Elaborating on the idea of the film, Kenneth said: "The hunger for s** in Agatha Christie's original story is very powerful, and people are reckless in their pursuit of it. Their greed for physical satisfaction is dangerous to a murderous degree."

Lauding the author's style of storytelling, he added: "It is the most unsettled of Agatha Christie's books. She presents a veneer of sophistication, sexiness, glamour and romance, but it is, at all times, brittle, fragile, dangerous and disruptive."

He added, "We were the lucky recipients of quite a lot of the sort of human texture that is part of why her books are so successful. She's not merely someone who can write clever puzzles, she writes real people."

Screenwriter Michael Green explained how he and Kenneth arrived at the idea. "We were having such a good time talking and asking if we got to make another film, and if yes then what would that be? Ken and I each laid out our favorites, but we kept circling back to 'Death on the Nile'. The book is very well written."

He added: "It's got some of Agatha Christie's best prose in it, and it has this wonderful plot with a wonderful solution. It's sprawling. We just kept coming back to passion and love, diving into those feelings, and making sure all of our characters really had something to say about those emotions."

Talking about changes to the original source material, he said" "In an Agatha Christie novel, it works to have interesting people hanging around who aren't suspect. As a result, there were a few minor changes made to the script to help enhance a few of the characters and to fold together others to make them more cinematic, as everyone needs a potential reason to have a motive and opportunity to kill."

"Death on the Nile", also starring Gal Gadot, Ali Fazal, Armie Hammer, Margot Robbie, Tom Bateman, Letitia Wright, Annette Bening, Russell Brand and Rosie Leslie, is slated to release on February 11 in India.

