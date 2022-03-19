Kerala CM inaugurates IIFK, actor Bhavana lights lamp

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday inaugurated the 26th edition of the International film festival of Kerala (IFFK) in Thiruvananthapuram.

The lamp lighting was done by actor Bhavana, who was introduced as the "female symbol of fight" while being called on stage by veteran filmmaker Ranjith and chairman of Kerala State Chalachitra Academy.

Bhavana, who had a day ago announced her return to Malayalam cinema and had recently gone public about her experience of surviving trauma after a sexual assault on her over five years ago, thanked the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, the organisers of the festival, for the invitation to the ceremony.

Kurdish filmmaker Lisa Calan, who lost both her legs in an ISIS bombing in 2015 and now uses prosthetic legs was also present at the ceremony. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who inaugurated the festival, presented her with the Spirit of Cinema award.

Bangladeshi film 'Rehana Maryam Noor' was the inaugural movie at the weeklong festival that will end on March 25 and which will screen over 170 films from various countries.

A musical tribute to late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar was also given in the inaugural ceremony.

Bollywood film director Anurag Kashyap was also present at the ceremony

Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian, Education Minister V Sivankutty, Transport Minister Antony Raju, Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil, V K Prashanth, MLA also attended the inaugural ceremony.

About 10,000 delegates have registered to participate in the festival.

( With inputs from ANI )

