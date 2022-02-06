Kerala Guv, CM condole death of Lata Mangeshkar, say her music united people

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 6 Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of Lata Mangeshkar.

The Governor in his message said, " Deeply grieved by the sad demise of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar, the Nightingale of India. She will live in our minds through countless melodies which her mellifluous voice immortalised. However, Latajis's greatness goes beyond her sweet voice.

"

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in his condolence message said, "Lata Mangeshkar was a singer unparalleled and conquered the hearts of millions of people globally through her unique style of singing.

"There are several generations who have grown along with her music and she has an immortal place in the hearts of all of them. She had not only sung in Hindi but in other Indian languages as well and was at a dizzy height in music much above her compatriots. Keralites are also lucky to listen to her song in Malayalam. I extend my condolences."

