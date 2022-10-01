Kerala High Court stays proceedings against actor Sreenath Bhasi

The Kerala High Court here on Friday has issued a stay order on the proceedings in the case against actor Sreenath Bhasi. The actor was booked for misbehaving with a female anchor during an interview on a YouTube channel.

The High Court stayed the proceedings in the case while considering a plea moved by the actor. In the plea before the HC, the actor requested to nullify the FIR against him in the case. Interestingly, he took the move after the complainant expressed her willingness to withdraw her complaint against him.

The Maradu Police arrested Sreenath Bhasi on Monday for allegedly misbehaving with the female anchor. A case was registered last week against Bhasi based on the anchor's complaint that the actor used abusive words against her and other crew members during an interview to promote his latest movie Chattambi.