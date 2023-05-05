Kerry Condon joins Brad Pitt in upcoming Formula One racing film

Washington [US], May 5 : Hollywood actor Kerry Condon is all set to star opposite actor Brad Bitt in the upcoming Formula- One car racing film.

Joseph Kosinski is set to direct the racing movie, as well as produce alongside Jerry Bruckheimer. Ehren Kruger, one of the writers on Maverick, will pen the screenplay.

According to Deadline, a US-based media outlet, the untitled feature follows Pitt as a racer who comes out of retirement to mentor a younger driver and take his final stab at glory on the track as the younger driver's teammate. Condon is set to play the team's Technical Director, overseeing the design and development of the sophisticated race car.

The film also stars Damson Idris in a pivotal role.

The film marks Apple Studios second feature with Pitt and Plan B Entertainment who are partnering, along with Academy Award-winner George Clooney's Smokehouse, on the Jon Watts directed untitled film starring Pitt and Clooney, reported Deadline.

Meanwhile, Condon was recently seen in the film 'The Banshees of Inisherin' opposite actors Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson.

She will next be seen opposite Jude Law in Disney+'s 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew', the Goonies-like series hailing from 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' director Jon Watts and 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' writer Chris Ford. Condon will also star in the forthcoming Atomic Monster and Blumhouse supernatural thriller 'Night Swim' alongside Wyatt Russell as well as 'In The Land Of Saints' And 'Sinners' alongside Liam Neeson and Ciaran Hinds.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor