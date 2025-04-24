Kesari Chapter 2 Box- office collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan Starrer Film March Towards Rs 50 Cr Club

Akshay Kumar, R Madhvan starrer movie Kesari chapter 2 was released on Friday (18 April). The movie is based on the Jallianwala bagh massacre and how barrister C. Sankaran Nair gave justice to the victim and his family. It has been six days since the movie was released and is doing well on box office.

'Kesari-2' earned Rs 7.84 crores on its opening day, followed by Rs 10.08 crores and Rs 11.84 crores on the second and third days, respectively, culminating in a weekend total of Rs 29.70 crores. Box office earnings declined starting Monday, with Rs 4.5 crores, Rs 5 crores, and Rs 3.6 crores collected on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, respectively. As of now the film has grossed Rs 42.6 crores till date. Going by the current trend, the film may cross the 50-crore mark in the coming weeks. The positive response of the audience can keep the film in theaters for a long time.

A strong star cast, and direction enhanced the impact.

Starring Akshay Kumar as C. Sankaran Nair, 'Kesari-2' portrays the barrister's legal battle against the British Empire following the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The film also stars R Madhavan as the British lawyer and Ananya Panday as Dilreet Gill. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and produced by Dharma Productions, 'Kesari-2' is based on Nair's life.