Kevin Costner's ex-wife flees LA with two of their kids amid divorce controversy

Los Angeles [US], June 30 : Christine Baumgartner, American actor Kevin Costner's estranged wife, has fled Los Angeles with two of their three children as the couple's divorce proceedings continue in court, Page Six reported.

The handbag designer was photographed arriving at LAX airport on Thursday, just hours after Costner, accused her of requesting nearly $250,000 in monthly child support payments to pay for her plastic surgery.

Despite their long-standing agreement, she has refused to leave Costner's $145 million mansion, despite having 30 days to vacate their home after filing for divorce on May 1.

She did, however, recently agree to leave the estate on one condition, which is more money, as per Page Six.

Baumgartner stated in court documents that she will vacate the home by the end of August as long as the Yellowstone star pays his yet-to-be-determined court-ordered support.

Costner, who has a 16-year-old son with Baumgartner, is said to have already paid his ex over $1.2 million for his prenuptial obligations.

The mother of three claimed in her filing that the actor wants her to leave without an agreed-upon "financial plan in place." She expressed concern that having to move multiple times would be unfair to their children if she ended up in a rental she couldn't afford.

However, according to court documents obtained by Page Six on Thursday, Costner's estranged wife wants the money for herself, not their children.

Costner, who is estimated to have a net worth of $250 million, claimed that his forensic accountant discovered she was secretly spending more than $100,000 on cosmetic surgery procedures, in addition to thousands of dollars on boutique shopping, ATM withdrawals, and other expenses.

The 'Bodyguard' star was reportedly surprised when Baumgartner filed for divorce last month because he had planned to do so first.

The actor's lawyer was getting the paperwork drawn up when his estranged wife sneaked attacked him and served[d] him with her own set of divorce papers," a source told the US Sun over the weekend.

"Kevin was so shocked," the insider continued, noting that his 18-year wife "has since made him look terrible and has continued to do so."

