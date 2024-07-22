Kevin Feige opens up on delay of 'Blade', says "important thing for us is not rushing it"

Washington [US], July 22 : Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige talked about the long-delayed 'Blade' reboot, starring Mahershala Ali in the lead role, reported Variety.

Marvel announced its 'Blade' reboot in July 2019, but production has been tumultuous, with various writers and directors leaving the project over the years. According to Feige, the company prioritised not rushing the picture.

Feige was asked about 'Blade' about 'Deadpool & Wolverine', which is the first R-rated entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He shared that the studio is not in a hurry for the project and teased that it would most likely be rated R.

"I think that's right," Feige said. "I mean, for the last two years as we've been trying to crack that movie, the most important thing for us is not rushing it and making sure we are making the right 'Blade' movie."

Feige continued, "Because there were some great 'Blade' movies years ago they were all rated R. So I think that's, like 'Deadpool', inherent with the character of 'Blade'."

Wesley Snipes played Blade in the 1998 film of the same name, followed by 2002's 'Blade II', directed by Guillermo Del Toro, and 2004's 'Blade: Trinity'.

Marvel announced their own 'Blade' film starring Ali in July 2019. Bassam Tariq was the project's initial director, however, he left in September 2022, around two months before production began.

Several screenwriters have also been announced through the years, from 'Watchmen' scribe Stacy Osei-Kuffour to Michael Starrbury. Marvel's 'Blade' will be released on November 7, 2025, reported Variety.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor