Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson's 'Man From Toronto' goes to Netflix

Los Angeles, April 15 Actors Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson's action comedy 'The Man From Toronto' is going to Netflix.

According to 'Variety', the Sony Pictures production, originally dated for an August theatrical release, has sold in a worldwide rights deal to the streamer in all territories, barring China.

The transfer falls under the exclusive first-look deal Sony signed with Netflix last year, on the heels of its notable windowing agreement with the tech giant in 2021.

The film revolves around a case of a mistaken identity after the world's deadliest assassin, known as the "man from Toronto" (Harrelson), and a stranger (played by Hart) run into each other at an Airbnb. Chaos soon follows as the assassin's world comes crashing down on Hart. Netflix will release the film later this year.

Sony's Netflix pact is additive to the studio's full theatrical slate.

Upcoming theatrical films include Brad Pitt's 'Bullet Train', 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse', 'Where the Crawdads Sing', 'The Woman King' and 'Madame Web'.

Kaley Cuoco, Jasmine Mathews, Lela Loren, Pierson Fode, Jencarlos Canela and Ellen Barkin star alongside Hart and Harrelson. Patrick Hughes is directing.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor