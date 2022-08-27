KGF 2 actor Harish Roy diagnosed with cancer

KGF actor Harish Rai who was seen playing the role of Khasim in Yash's sequel KGF: Chapter 2 is suffering from advanced-stage of throat cancer. Recently, he made shocking revelations about his health and said that he was dealing with the disease while shooting for KGF 2 earlier this year and he purposely kept a beard to hide the swelling which was due to cancer.

While talking to YouTuber Gopi Gowdru, Harish opened up about his illness. "Situations can bestow greatness upon you or take things away from you. There is no escaping fate. I’ve been suffering from cancer for three years. There is a reason I had a long beard when performing in KGF, to cover up the swelling in my neck that this disease has created.He also shared that he extended his surgery because he had no money at that time. "I put off my surgery because I didn’t have any money at first. I waited till the movies were released. Now that I'm at the fourth stage, things are becoming worse."He also revealed that he had recorded a video asking for help from fans and people from the industry but he couldn't post it on social media. Harish Rai has worked in films like Bangalore Underworld, Dhan Dhana Dhan, and Nanna Kanasina Hoove.

