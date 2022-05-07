'KGF: Chapter 2' actor Mohan Juneja passes away

'KGF: Chapter 2' claimed the highest opening day, opening weekend and opening week for any film in the Hindi belt and became the fastest film to reach the Rs 250 crore benchmark.

Meanwhile, sad news is coming for KGF fans. Actor Mohan Juneja from KGF 2 has recently passed away due to a long illness. Mohan Juneja breathed his last on May 7 while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bangalore. In KGF 2, Mohan played the role of Nagraju. Mohan Juneja's body will be cremated today. The demise of actor and comedian Mohan Juneja has sent shockwaves through South Cineindustry. Mohan Juneja played the role of Nagaraju in 'KGF 2', which is reported by journalist Anand Inglagi. He also acted in the movie 'KGF 1'. His role in this film is well remembered by the audience.

Mohan Juneja started his career as a comedian. Since then, he has acted in over 100 films in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. Mohan Juneja got a big break from 'Chetla'. His role in this film is still remembered by the audience.

Mohan Juneja wanted to be an actor from his childhood and he used to work in plays in his college life. He made his acting debut in the 2008 Kannada film Sangma. He was especially known for Kannada films. He has also acted in several series.