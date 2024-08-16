'KGF Chapter 2' wins Best Kannada Film and Action Direction title at 70th National Awards

New Delhi [India], August 16 : The 70th annual National Film Awards for films released in 2022 were announced on Friday.

The film 'KGF Chapter 2', starring Yash, emerged as a major winner as it won the awards for Best Kannada Film and Best Action Direction (Stunt Choreography) in the Feature Films section.

The award for Best Kannada Film was given to the film's director, Prashanth Neel, and the production house, Hombale Films LLP.

The Best Action Direction award was won by Anbariv, who was responsible for the film's stunt choreography.

70th National Film Awards winners were announced on Friday in the national capital. The jury includes - Rahul Rawail, Chairperson of the Feature Film Jury; Nila Madhab Panda, Chairperson of the Non-Feature Film Jury; Gangadhar Mudalair, Chairperson of the Best Writing on Cinema Jury.

Starring actor Yash in the lead role, this sequel to the 2018 Kannada language film 'K.G.F: Chapter 1' made waves across the entire country.

The Prashanth Neel-helmed period action film was acclaimed for its cinematography, background music, and its infamous 'Violence! Violence! Violence!' dialogue which was on everyone's lips for a long time. It was a major success across India, becoming the highest-grossing film of the year by the end of its run.

The first part's narrative follows an underdog who later becomes a dangerous gangster.

The sequel also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, John Kokken and Saran. The pan-India was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

'KGF Chapter 2' was released on April 14 in year 2022.

