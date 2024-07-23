'KGF' fame Yash's new haircut for upcoming film 'Toxic' garners fans' attention
By ANI | Published: July 23, 2024 01:58 PM2024-07-23T13:58:27+5:302024-07-23T14:00:07+5:30
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 23 : Actor Yash, best known for headlining blockbuster 'KGF' franchise, has a huge fan following. The audience not only enjoys his acting skills but also adores his style.
Fans have usually seen Yash sporting a long beard and long hair. Surprisingly, the actor has now donned a new look for his upcoming film 'Toxic'.
Celebrity hairstylist Alex Vijaykanth, who has been working with Yash for over a decade now, gave him the shorter and edgier hairstyle.
Sharing a picture with Yash on his social media, Alex in the caption wrote, "Crafting a look that's truly explosive. A custom pompadour for Rocking Star Yash! From the iconic long hair look to the shorter, edgier and intense style for Toxic. Creating a hairstyle that perfectly complements characters played by @thenameisYash is a challenge I relish, and this pompadour is a testament to it."
In the image, Yash is seen getting a grooming session done by Alex.
Fans in no time chimed in the comment section and praised Yash's new look.
"Woww...Yash looks so handsome," a social media user commented.
"Yash Boss stealing hearts! With this look," another one wrote.
'Toxic' was announced in December 2023.
Taking to Instagram, Yash shared a post which he captioned, "'What you seek is seeking you' - Rumi A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups #TOXIC."
Helmed by Geetu Mohandas, the film is all set to hit the theatres on April 10, 2025. The film is touted to be an action-oriented film set against the backdrop of the drug mafia.
