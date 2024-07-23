'KGF' fame Yash's new haircut for upcoming film 'Toxic' garners fans' attention

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 23 : Actor Yash, best known for headlining blockbuster 'KGF' franchise, has a huge fan following. The audience not only enjoys his acting skills but also adores his style.

Fans have usually seen Yash sporting a long beard and long hair. Surprisingly, the actor has now donned a new look for his upcoming film 'Toxic'.

Celebrity hairstylist Alex Vijaykanth, who has been working with Yash for over a decade now, gave him the shorter and edgier hairstyle.

Sharing a picture with Yash on his social media, Alex in the caption wrote, "Crafting a look that's truly explosive. A custom pompadour for Rocking Star Yash! From the iconic long hair look to the shorter, edgier and intense style for Toxic. Creating a hairstyle that perfectly complements characters played by @thenameisYash is a challenge I relish, and this pompadour is a testament to it."

In the image, Yash is seen getting a grooming session done by Alex.

Fans in no time chimed in the comment section and praised Yash's new look.

"Woww...Yash looks so handsome," a social media user commented.

"Yash Boss stealing hearts! With this look," another one wrote.

'Toxic' was announced in December 2023.

Taking to Instagram, Yash shared a post which he captioned, "'What you seek is seeking you' - Rumi A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups #TOXIC."

Helmed by Geetu Mohandas, the film is all set to hit the theatres on April 10, 2025. The film is touted to be an action-oriented film set against the backdrop of the drug mafia.

