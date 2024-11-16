KGF makers unveil fiery motion poster of next project 'Mahavatar Narsimha'

New Delhi [India], November 16 : Makers of the upcoming pan-India mythological action film, 'Mahavatar Narsimha' released its first-look motion poster on Saturday.

Hombale Films, the creators of blockbuster hits like 'KGF' and 'Kantara', made the announcement on their X account.

The fiery motion poster shows a colossal depiction of Lord Narasimha, the "half-man", "half-lion" avatar of Lord Vishnu, confronting the Demon King Hiranyakashyap.

The one-minute-nine-second clip teases an intense and visually stunning experience.

Have a look at the poster

When Faith is Challenged, He Appears. In a World torn apart by Darkness and Chaos... Witness the Appearance of the Legend, The Half-Man, Half-Lion Avatar-Lord Vishnu's Most Powerful Incarnation. ▶️ https://t.co/J7jKssVcS7 Experience the Epic Battle between Good and Evil in 3D.… pic.twitter.com/TMfqWkK1jn — Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) November 16, 2024

Along with the motion poster, Hombale Films added a caption that read, "When Faith is Challenged, He Appears. In a World torn apart by Darkness and Chaos. Witness the Appearance of the Legend, The Half-Man, Half-Lion Avatar-Lord Vishnu's Most Powerful Incarnation."

Written and directed by Ashwin Kumar, 'Mahavatar Narsimha' is produced by Shilpaa Dhawan, Kushal Desai, and Chaitanya Desai under Kleem Productions. The music for the film is composed by Sam CS. However, the cast details remain under wraps.

Hombale Films has delivered some national award-winning blockbusters.

The production house achieved four major honours at the 70th National Film Awards earlier this year, including wins for 'KGF Chapter 2' and 'Kantara'.

Starring actor Yash in the lead role, 'KGF Chapter 2' is a sequel to the 2018 Kannada language film 'K.G.F: Chapter 1' which made waves across the entire country.

On the other hand, the 2022 action thriller 'Kantara' was both written and directed by Rishab Shetty. In the film, Rishab plays dual roles, including a Kambala champion who clashes with a principled forest officer named Murali, portrayed by Kishore. The movie also features performances by Sapthami Gowda, Pramod Shetty, and Achyuth Kumar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor