Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Nishant Bhat and Kanika Mann to be part of Rohit Shetty’s reality show

Khatron Ke Khiladi hosted by Rohit Shetty, is all set to be back with its 12th season. It is being reported that Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega fame Kanika Mann and Bigg Boss 15 fame Nishant Bhat are confirmed to enter the Rohit Shetty's reality stunt-based show.The shoot of the Rohit Shetty-hosted show will start later this month. Other contestants on the show include Rajiv Adatia, Shivangi Joshi, Erica Packard, Chetna Pande and Tushar Kalia.

On joining the show, Nishant Bhat said that when he enters a competition, it’s always with the belief that he will give a tough fight. “After Bigg Boss, I feel ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ is a step up for me and this time I am even more determined to survive this battlefield. I will give my best shot at overcoming my fears. I am looking forward to exploring myself in this new space under Rohit sir’s guidance.”Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega fame Kanika Mann, on her part, said, “I’ve always been a fan of Khatron Ke Khiladi and I know that my experience on the show will be a memorable one and that I’ll remember it for life. I’m particularly excited to work with Rohit sir and perform stunts under his guidance. And I’m hoping that through this show, I’m not only able to face my fears head-on but also realise my strengths and get to know myself even better. Since I wouldn’t get to do any of the stuff I would on the show in my regular life, I promise to have lots of fun and keep everyone entertained!”