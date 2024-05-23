Khatron Ke Khiladi Contestant Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Set To Make Her Film Debut In Thriller Drama

Rising star Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia embarks on an exciting new chapter in her career as she signs her next project, a gripping thriller drama, with esteemed production house Jar Pictures. Following her memorable stint on Bigg Boss Season 16, Ahluwalia is poised to captivate audiences on the big screen with her debut role in this yet-to-be-titled project, produced under the banner of Ajay Rai's renowned production house, Jar Pictures. Ahluwalia's transition to the silver screen marks a significant milestone in her career, as she steps into the lead role in this highly anticipated thriller drama. Expressing her excitement about the project, Ahluwalia shared her thoughts, stating:

"I am thrilled to be collaborating with Jar Pictures for my big screen debut in this thrilling drama. After my journey on Bigg Boss Season 16, I am excited to explore new avenues in my acting career, and this project presents the perfect opportunity. Working alongside such a talented team and under the guidance of a renowned director is truly a dream come true." Nimrit further adds, "After being introduced to Ajay Sir by my agent, he saw potential in me for the role. Following several rounds of auditions, he was convinced that I was the right fit for my big screen debut in his film. Securing the role for my first film was a surreal experience.

"The untitled thriller drama, helmed by a seasoned director, promises to deliver an immersive cinematic experience, with Ahluwalia at the forefront of the narrative. Joining the cast alongside Ahluwalia will be prominent names from the industry, further elevating the anticipation surrounding the project. Scheduled to commence filming in the third quarter of this year, the project represents a significant milestone in Ahluwalia's journey as she continues to carve her niche in the entertainment industry. The Choti Sardarni actress Nimrit has traveled to Romania to join the 14th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi with other contestants. Filming will last for over a month, and the show is slated to air on Colors TV in July.