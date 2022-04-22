'Khuda Haafiz 2' director on his chemistry with Vidyut Jammwal

Mumbai, April 22 As 'Khuda Haafiz 2' is all set to hit the big screen on June 17, the film's director Faruk Kabir has opened up about the relationship he shares with action hero Vidyut Jammwal.

Kabir said, "From day one, I had an instant synergy with Vidyut Jamwal. And the same is reflected on the screen that appeals to the mass audience. I am overwhelmed by the response right now, and I am sure the cine-goers will enjoy 'Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2' even more than its prequel."

Written and directed by Faruk Kabir, 'Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 - Agni Pariksha', starring Vidyut Jamwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi, will hit the screens on June 17.

'Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 - Agni Pariksha' is an action-thriller film and a sequel to the 2020 film 'Khuda Haafiz'.

