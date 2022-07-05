'Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2': Makers issue apology for hurting religious sentiments

Makers of the upcoming action-drama film 'Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2: Agni Pariksha' has issued an official apology for the fact that "elements of the song 'Haq Hussain' have unintentionally hurt the sentiments" of a particular community.

Panorama Studios, on their Instagram, shared the statement which reads, "We the makers of Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha take cognizance of the concerns expressed by a few people of the Shia community and sincerely apologise for the fact that elements of the song 'Haq Hussain' have unintentionally hurt their sentiments. Objections were raised by a few people of the community for the word 'Hussain' and the use of the matam zanjeer."

The song 'Haq Hussain', sung by Saaj Bhatt and Brijesh Shandaliya and written by Shabbir Ahmed, has allegedly hurt the sentiments of a particular community. The makers of the film have also said that they have changed the lyrics of the song and also some visuals have been replaced.

"We have unilaterally decided to make changes to the song. In consultation with the Censor Board, we have removed zanjeer blades from the song and we've changed the lyrics of the song 'Haq Hussain' to 'Junoon Hai,'" the statement further reads.

The makers then clarified that hurting sentiments was never their intention and their film "doesn't show any person of the Shia Community attacking anyone."

"The song was created with the most pious intent to celebrate the glory of Imam Hussain and the intention was never to hurt religious sentiments. Nonetheless, voluntarily, keeping the sentiments of the Shia sect in mind, we have made the aforementioned changes," Panorama Studios added to their statement.

Written and directed by Faruk Kabir, 'Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2: Agni Pariksha' casts Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi in the lead roles and is slated to hit the theatres on July 8, 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor