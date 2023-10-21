Khushalii Kumar, Milind Soman starrer 'Starfish' poster out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 21 : Makers of the upcoming film starring Khushalii Kumar, Milind Soman, Tusharr Khanna, and Ehan Bhat unveiled the poster of the movie, 'Starfish.'

The official page of T-series took to Instagram and wrote, "In the depths of her mind, lies a sea of secrets. #Starfish in cinemas 24th November."

The poster highlights the various details and doodles of the characters, bringing out the marine feel.

Earlier, the makers of 'Starfish' released the first glimpses of Khushalii Kumar, Milind Soman, Tusharr Khanna, & Ehan Bhat in a poster of 'Starfish'.

Director Akhilesh Jaiswal took to Instagram to share glimpses of the character. He wrote, "Beneath the waves, secrets emerge. #Starfish coming soon."

In the video, Khushalii plays Tara, who is a scuba diver at heart but a rebel at heart. Arlo, the spiritual guru, is played by Milind Soman.

Tushar Khanna, who makes his Starfish debut, portrays Aman, who is also Mr Righteous, and Ehaan Bhatt plays Neil, who is free-spirited.

The gripping thriller, directed by Akhilesh Jaiswal, is set in an underwater environment. The film Starfish is based on Bina Nayak's best-selling novel Starfish Pickle. Tara, a proficient commercial diver who is a mystery to everyone around her, is central to the plot. She is a powerful young woman who is breaking social norms and coming to terms with her background.

Starfish is an exciting novel about previous secrets and unorthodox life choices.

T-Series and Almighty Motion Picture, owned by Bhushan and Krishan Kumar, are producing the film. Starfish will be released on November 24, 2023.

