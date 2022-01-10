Khushbu Sundar tests positive for COVID-19, as veteran actress goes into isolation

Veteran actress and politician Khushbu Sundar has tested positive for COVID-19. Sharing it on Twitter, she revealed testing positive and has isolated herself. "Ok. finally #Covid catches up with me after dodging last 2 waves. I have just tested positive. Till last eve i was negative. Have a running nose,did a test n Voila! I have isolated myself. Hate being alone. So keep me entertained for the next 5 days. N get tested if any signs," Khushbu Sundar tweeted a few minutes ago. The actress joins a long list of film celebrities from the Tamil and the Telugu film industries who have tested positive for Covid since the new year began.

A number of other celebs like Mahesh Babu, Arjun Vijay, S Thaman among others have tested positive for COVID-19. Sharing the news with his fans, Mahesh Babu wrote: "Despite taking all the necessary precautions, I've tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms. I've isolated myself at home and have been following medical guidance."He further added: "Request all those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. I urge everyone who's not taken their vaccination to do so immediately as it reduces the risk of severe symptoms and hospitalisation. Please follow Covid norms and stay safe. Can't wait to be back."On the work front, she was last seen in Rajinikanth's 'Annaatthe' on the big screen.