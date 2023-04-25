Khushi Dubey performs a dance sequence in one take with Zayn Ibad Khan
By IANS | Published: April 25, 2023 05:00 PM 2023-04-25T17:00:09+5:30 2023-04-25T17:15:17+5:30
Mumbai, April 25 'Naaginn' actress Khushi Dubey, who is currently seen playing the role of Chikki in the ...
Mumbai, April 25 'Naaginn' actress Khushi Dubey, who is currently seen playing the role of Chikki in the third season of the web show 'Aashiqana', shared her experience of performing a dance sequence without any rehearsals with her co-actor Zayn Ibad Khan, who is playing Yash.
The actress, who is getting a chance to do stunts in the show, also had fun while shooting for a dance sequence and how she finished it in one take.
Khushi Dubey has been part of a number of popular TV shows such as 'Naaginn', 'Kaisa Yeh Pyar Hai', 'Baa Bahoo Aur Baby', 'Kasamh Se', 'Rakhi, Atoot Rishtey Ki Dor', among others.
She said: "I remember when Yash and Chikki had a dance sequence and it was completely impromptu. We had not rehearsed the song and we finished it in one take. I remember, while dancing we were discussing what to do and I'm glad that audiences enjoyed our chemistry."
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app