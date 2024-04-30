Khushi Kapoor's Boss Lady Look in White Cord Sets Goes Viral, Check Out Sister Janhvi Kapoor's Playful Reaction

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are one of the best sister duos in Bollywood. Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor not only supports each other in bad times but also make sure have fun by pulling each other's legs. Archies's actor Khushi Kapoor shard some photos where she was seen wearing white Cord sets. Janhvi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor commented on Khushi's post and praised her boss lady look.

Khushi posted a photo of her posing in white cord set. She was looking amazing with minimal makeup and jewelry. Khushi's sister Janhvi Kapoor commented, "What's Going on...with fire emoji."She teased her by saying, "Need a ladder to climb up ur legs " While father said, "My trillion $ baby ".

Khushi Kapoor posed for GQ magazine. While posting photos she wrote "For GQ last night", fans are parsing her for looks. On work front her first acting role in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, Khushi Kapoor is now preparing to appear in a film directed by Shauna Gautam. The movie is said to include Ibrahim Ali Khan, the son of Saif Ali Khan, in the lead role. Recently, a picture from the filming has surfaced online and quickly gained widespread attention.

