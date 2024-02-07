Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra Share Sweet Anniversary Post, Reflect on Their Journey Together

Actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are commemorating their first wedding anniversary with a special celebration, as evidenced by their heartfelt posts on social media. Sharing identical photos of themselves riding horseback in picturesque fields, the couple expressed gratitude for each other's companionship on life's journey in their captions.

"It’s not the journey or the destination; it’s the company that matters. Thank you for being the best partner on this crazy ride called life. #HappyAnniversaryMyLove ❤️😘," wrote Kiara and Sidharth.

The couple tied the knot in a grand ceremony held in Jaisalmer in 2023. Prior to their marriage, Kiara and Sidharth had kept their relationship private, despite being together for several years. Kiara revealed details about their romance during an appearance on the latest season of "Koffee with Karan."

During the show, Kiara shared the charming story of Sidharth's proposal to her in Rome. She recounted how he meticulously planned a candlelight dinner followed by a surprise proposal during a romantic walk. Kiara expressed her overwhelming emotions at the unexpected proposal, leading to laughter when Sidharth, unsure of what to say next, began reciting lines from his role in the film "Shershaah."

"After his whole speech, he doesn’t know what to say to me and he starts saying the lines of Shershaah. He’s like ‘Dilli ka seedha sada launda hun’, and what he said to me in the movie, the full dialogue of Shershaah. Then I burst out laughing," Kiara fondly recalled.