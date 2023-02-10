Kiara Advani dances her heart out on her fairytale bridal entry, don't miss Sidharth's cute reaction to it

OMG! Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani dropped some memorable moments of their wedding that was solemnised earlier this week, and since then everyone has been in awe of how the two are head over heels in love with each other.

Taking to Instagram, Kiara and Sidharth shared a video from the varmala ceremony.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CoePqigAHTC/?hl=en

The mesmerising clip begins with Kiara walking towards her groom. She made her bridal entry romantic and filmy as she danced her heart out while walking to the stage where Sidharth was standing. Sidharth jokingly looked at his watch, as if he was asking her to hurry up.

As Kiara finally walked upto him, the couple hugged each other and exchanged garlands. The couple sealed the varmala ceremony with a perfect kiss.

That moment when Sidharth saw Kiara in her bridal avatar, with their song 'Ranjha' playing in the background, is all things magical and emotional.

The couple captioned the post with their wedding date - 7.02.2023 and folded hands, infinity and heart emojis.

Reacting to the clip, Neha Dhupia commented, "Uff! beautiful ki n Sid."

"Toooooo sweet," actress Ananya Panday commented.

Karan Johar described the video as "awww of all awwws."

Sidharth and Kiara got hitched on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. After tying the knot, the couple flew to Delhi for their 'griha pravesh' at Sidharth's residence.

The duo even hosted a wedding reception for their close friends and family members in Delhi on February 9 and now will host another reception for the members of the film industry on December 12 in Mumbai.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor