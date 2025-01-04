Kiara Advani Misses 'Game Changer' Promotions Due to Health Issues, Clarifies She’s Not Hospitalized

Kiara Advani will appear in the upcoming South film 'Game Changer,' sharing the screen with superstar Ram Charan Teja. The movie's trailer was released yesterday, receiving a positive response from fans. However, Kiara's health took a sudden downturn due to her hectic schedule, preventing her from participating in today's promotions. Initial reports suggested she was hospitalized, but Kiara's team clarified that she is not in the hospital; she has simply been advised to rest at home due to fatigue from her non-stop work.

Kiara was scheduled to attend a press meet with Ram Charan Teja today but missed it for health reasons. She did, however, make an appearance on the Friday episode of Bigg Boss 18, where she interacted with contestants, and her photos from the set have gone viral.

'Game Changer' is set to release on January 10. Following this, Kiara will also star in 'War 2' alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR.