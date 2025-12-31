Kiara Advani says 2025 made her heart expand in ways she couldn’t imagine

Mumbai, Dec 31 2025 turned out to be a year of firsts for Bollywood beauty Kiara Advani. This year, Kiara felt her heart expand in ways she could not have ever imagined after she welcomed her first child, daughter, Saraayah Malhotra.

Dropping a couple of rare photos of some precious moments from the year 2025, Kiara wrote on her IG, "2025 - The year my heart expanded in ways I couldn’t imagine , a year of firsts, of learning , of becoming, of evolution and sweetest blessings (sic)."

The 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' actress will be entering 2026 with a lot of gratitude and excitement regarding what the coming year has to offer.

"Hello 2026, my heart is ready for you...Stepping into this new year with gratitude , excitement and the cutest tiny hands that hold my whole world," added Kiara.

On July 16, Sidharth and Kiara officially announced the arrival of their baby girl with an adorable social media post, admitting that their “world” has “forever changed.”

Sidharth took to his Instagram and wrote, “Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a Baby Girl. KIARA & SIDHARTH (sic).”

Sidharth and Kiara announced their pregnancy back in February this year.

The joint post by the couple had a photo of their palms holding an adorably tiny knitted sock, along with the caption,“The greatest gift of our lives...Coming soon (sic)".

Talking about her professional year, Kiara made her Met Gala debut in 2025, becoming the first Indian actress to grace the carpet while pregnant.

Earlier, Kiara thanked everyone for making her Met Gala debut extra magical with their love, kindness, and celebration.

She posted a clip of herself flaunting her baby bump for the first time in a gorgeous Gaurav Gupta ensemble on social media, along with a gratitude note that read, "Still soaking it all in…Grateful for all the love, kindness, and celebration...Thank you for showing up for my Met Gala debut in such a big way, making my special moment extra magical. Your messages, cheers, and love mean the world."

