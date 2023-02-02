Kiara Advani - Sidharth Malhotra wedding to have a guest list of around 100

Bollywood lovebirds Sid and Kiara are reportedly tying the knot in the first week of February. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will reportedly have a destination wedding. Kiara's family lives in Mumbai while Sidharth has been born and brought up in Delhi. As per Bangalore Times, the preparations for their wedding have already begun in Jaisalmer. They will have a royal wedding in Suryagarh Palace. The Shershaah couple will tie the knot on February 6. It is said that the wedding festivities will start with a sangeet on February 5, followed by wedding pheras on February 6 and a reception on February 7.

According to fresh reports, the wedding will be an intimate but grand affair, with a guest list of 100-125 people. This will include families of both Sidharth and Kiara, along with some close friends from the industry. Reportedly, celebs like Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and Isha Ambani, who is Kiara's friend from school, will attend the wedding. In terms of wedding preps, around 80 rooms have been booked at a luxury palace in Jaisalmer. Around 70 cars, including the likes of Mercedes-Benz, and Jaguar and BMW amongst others, have also been booked to ferry guests to and fro.