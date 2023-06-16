Kiara Advani to share screen space with Hrithik, Jr NTR in 'War 2'?

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16 : Actor Kiara Advani has been on a roll with her projects.

The actress is likely to share screen space with actors Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in 'War 2'.

A source revealed, " Kiara Advani fits the bill to a T as far as YRF Spy Universe and War 2 is considered. The YRF Spy Universe is a league of all-time blockbuster films like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War & Pathaan and the expectation from each movie coming out from this franchise is sky high. Look at the superstars who have graced this universe. It's the most coveted film universe in India that stars the biggest and the best superstars of the country. Kiara is right now at the top of the heap and Adi taking her for War 2 loudly signifies that."

"War 2 right now has the hottest cast! You have three superstars in it like Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr & now Kiara Advani! Then you have the brightest young director of the country, Ayan Mukerji, directing War 2! Aditya Chopra is going all out to make this film the slickest and the coolest action entertainer that this country has ever seen. It will be really exciting to see Kiara in this universe and how Ayan and Adi presents her in War 2. All the heroines of the Spy Universe have left an unforgettable mark on Indian cinema. Now, it is Kiara's turn and we all know she can make a huge impact on screen with War 2," the source added.

However, an official confirmation regarding Kiara's role is awaited.

Meanwhile, Hrithik recently, on the sidelines of IIFA Awards 2023, expressed his happiness about sharing screen space with the 'RRR' star.

"I am very excited," exclaimed Hrithik on being asked about 'War 2' with Jr NTR.

On May 20, Hrithik even penned an interesting birthday wish for Jr NTR. He not only wished Jr NTR in Telugu but also told him about meeting him on the 'battlefield'.Taking to Twitter to wish Jr NTR, Hrithik wrote, "Happy Birthday @tarak9999! Wishing you a joyous day and an action-packed year ahead. Awaiting you on the yuddhabhumi (battlefield) my friend. May your days be full of happiness and peace...until we meet (wink emoji). Puttina Roju Subhakankshalu Mitrama (happy birthday my dear friend)."

Directed by Siddarth Anand, 'War' featured Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in lead roles. This high-octane action drama is touted to be one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2019.

