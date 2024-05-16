Kiara, Sidharth share special birthday post for Vicky Kaushal

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 16 : As Vicky Kaushal is celebrating his 36th birthday today, star couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra penned a special birthday wish for him.

Taking to Instagram, Sidharth shared a throwback picture from Koffee with Karan Season 7 along with a message.

He wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday, @vickykaushal09. Have a rocking year ahead! Big love and hug!"

Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra added a 'Punjabi-Munde' edition when they graced the couch of Koffee with Karan Season 7.

Kiara Advani wished his 'Govinda Naam Mera' co-star.

Sharing a photo with Vicky, 'Kabir Singh' actor wrote on her Instagram stories, "@vickykaushal09 "Happy Birthday Vicksterrrrr. Shine bright my friend."

The picture captures Vicky and Kiara twinning in black outfits.

Famed for his remarkable performances in several films, the actor started his film career with Anurag Kashyap's crime drama 'Gangs of Wasseypur'. He went on to play minor roles till he got to work in 'Masaan', in which he played the lead character.

With one spectacular performance after another, he ensured audiences couldn't help but fall in love with him. His performance in 'Raazi' and 'Sanju' received a lot of positive responses and gave him wider recognition as an actor.

From comedy to serious roles to tragedy, Vicky has shown he can carry off roles with ease and assurance. His performance as a military officer in the 2019 war film 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' is another case in point.

Not only these but his performance in 'Sardar Udham' and 'Sam Bahadur' were also remarkable.

Meanwhile, Vicky will be seen sharing screen space with Rashmika Mandanna in 'Chhava'.

Vicky plays the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, and Rashmika takes on the role of his wife, Yesubai Bhonsale, in the film.

Earlier, after wrapping up the film shoot, Rashmika took to Instagram and gave a shout-out to the team.

Thanking director Laxman Utekar and Vicky for being excellent collaborators on set, Rashmika wrote, "@laxman.utekar sir... I just wonder how can a man handle such a big set with at least 1500 working people with such calm and poise." "Sir you have seen me as Yesubai when no one in the world could've even thought about this and I truly wonder how, and not just me. The whole country will wonder how.. but watching those visuals make me tear up.. you've gotten a performance out of me that I am excited for the world to watch," she wrote.

Addressing Vicky as Maharaj, Rashmika said she had a great time sharing the screen with the actor. "It's been such a pleasure working with you. You are just tooooo warm and kind (except for the last day where you were just taking my case) but most days you were amazing. I am kidding. You are such a gem. I will always wish the best for you man. Was such a pleasure. Mom has told me to convey regards to you (sic)" she added.

The film is being produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and is all set to hit the theatres on December 6, 2024.

