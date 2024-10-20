Kiccha Sudeep's Mother Saroja Passes Away at Bengaluru Hospital; Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Expresses Grief

Kannada actor Sudeep's mother, Saroja, passed away at a private hospital here on Sunday, October 20. She was in her 80s and was suffering from age-related ailments, hospital and family sources told news agency PTI.

Her mortal remains were brought to their J P Nagar residence from the hospital for family members, friends, and well-wishers to pay their final respects, and the last rites will be performed in the evening.

"Actor Mr. Kiccha Sudeep's mother Mrs. Saroja was heartbroken to hear the news of her passing away. I pray that the departed soul may rest in eternal peace and may the Lord grant Sudeep and his family the strength to bear the pain of bereavement," Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Several film industry personalities were seen arriving to pay last respects to the departed. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai -- who is close to Sudeep's family, and BJP state President BY Vijayendra among others have expressed grief on 'X'.