Kichcha Sudeep files defamation case against producer MN Kumar seeks Rs 10 crores as damages

Days after, Kannada producer MN Kumar, who has collaborated with Kiccha Sudeep on multiple films, went public with an allegation that the superstar failed to honour a commitment to him to do a film, even though he had been paid for the same. Kumar claimed that Sudeep was to do a film for him a few years ago, but never gave him a firm commitment on when they could get started. He added that the actor insisted on bringing director Nanda Kishore on board and that a script was then put together. Sudeep, however, did not like the story and the project was pushed ahead. With no clarity on when Sudeep was likely to finally do a film for him, Kumar approached the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce to sort out his grievance.

In response, Sudeep has now sent a legal notice citing defamation to Kumar, and is seeking Rs 10 crore in damages, along with an unconditional apology for having made such statements. This apology will have to be published in all relevant print and visual media, the notice states. It further mentions that Kumar has made false and illegal claims against Sudeep and that the matter of having paid the actor is a figment of the producer’s imagination. Kumar’s statement, the notice adds, are meant with the intent of defaming Sudeep and causing irreparable dent on his image and reputation, which has caused him and his family untold mental agony. Sudeep, who was last seen in Vikrant Rona (beside the cameo in Kazaa), which came out almost a year ago, has only recently confirmed his next, an as-yet-untitled film being produced by Kalaippuli S Thanu and directed by newcomer Vijay Kartikeya.