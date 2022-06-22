Kicker: Aamir enjoys playing football with son Azad in the rain

Mumbai, June 22 Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan shared an adorable video of him playing football with his youngest ...

Mumbai, June 22 Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan shared an adorable video of him playing football with his youngest son Azad Khan in the Mumbai rains.

A video was shared on Aamir Khan Productions' official Instagram page, where Aamir and his son can be seen enjoying the new rain while drenching in it as they played a fun game of football. The father-son duo seems to be completely immersed in the game. At one point Azad also tricks Aamir to score a goal while Aamir was slightly unattentive.

The video was captioned: "All fun and a lot of rains! Aamir & Azad enjoy the rains over a football session."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir Khan will be next seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' along with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh in the lead roles.

