Kid Cudi, Kenya Barris' animated series 'Entergalactic' to premiere in September

Netflix has set a September 30 date for the premiere of the adult-animated music series 'Entergalactic', based on the upcoming album of the same name by rapper, singer and actor Kid Cudi.

According to Deadline, the series hails from Kenya Barris and Scott Mescudi, better known by his stage name Kid Cudi, who is also starring. The date was announced on Wednesday during Netflix's Animation Showcase at the Annecy International Film Festival.

'Entergalactic' will showcase music from Kid Cudi's album. The series follows a young artist named Jabari, voiced by Mescudi, as he attempts to balance love and success.

Finding the latter brings Jabari a step closer to the former, when moving into his dream apartment he introduces him to his new neighbour, a photographer girl, Meadow, voiced by Williams. An explosion of art, music, and fashion, Entergalactic takes place in the only city that can handle all three: New York.

As per Deadline, the A-list voice cast also includes Timothee Chalamet, Ty Dolla $ign, Laura Harrier, Vanessa Hudgens, Christopher Abbott, 070 Shake, Jaden Smith, Keith David, Teyana Taylor, Arturo Castro and Macaulay Culkin.

( With inputs from ANI )

