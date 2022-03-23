Kid Cudi to write, direct and feature in Netflix's 'Teddy'

Rapper and actor Kid Cudi is all set to make his feature directorial debut with the Netflix movie 'Teddy', in which the star will be pulling multiple duties.

The musician-actor, who is writing, directing and starring in the upcoming film, shared the exciting news with his fans via a lengthy post on his Instagram account.

In the post, Cudi also shared that he has been working on the project since 2013. While it was earlier envisioned as a TV show, it finally became a film.

"This year im directing my first feature film "Teddy" at Netflix which I wrote and will also be starring. This is a story I started writing in 2013 because I always wanted to write my own movie, so I said f--k it and started doing it. (MESSAGE!) The road has been long, from it being a tv show for years to finally being a film. So it means so fuckin much to finally be able to bring it to the screen next year, and I cant wait for u all to meet Teddy, his friends, his family and take a walk in his world for a bit," he began his post.

The rapper also shared that he added his own personal struggles and experiences in the movie.

The rapper added, "If I could sum up what the movie is about in one sentence, id say this: It's as if I took the song "Pursuit of Happiness" and wrote a movie about it. I added a lot of my own personal struggles and experiences in it, so this film is very close to my heart."

He further said, "I know, that deep down, this movie will help people in the same ways my music has. Im continuing my mission. Now this is a comedy, but It wouldn't be me if I didn't sprinkle some real shit in there. Its trippy, its fun, its sad, its life. The film is produced by the almighty Jeymes Samuel, Shawn "Jay Z" Carter, James Lassiter, MAD SOLAR and BRON. Special shout out to the homie Tendo Nagenda and Netflix for seeing the vision."

Concluding the post on an exciting note, he wrote, "The next chapter begins..."

As per Variety, the new movie marks Cudi's second collaboration with Samuel, Carter, Lassiter and Nagenda after the hitmaker contributed the track 'Guns Go Bang' for their Netflix Western earlier this year.

The film's music won awards from the African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) and bagged nominations from the Broadcast Film Critics Association.

It also marks a continuation of his relationship with Netflix after Cudi appeared onscreen in the streamer's recent release 'Don't Look Up' from director Adam McKay. He earned a SAG Award nomination alongside the movie's star-studded ensemble and teamed up with Ariana Grande to pen the original song 'Just Look Up' for the film's soundtrack.

Cudi, who goes by Scott Mescudi on camera, was recently seen in 'X', the horror film from Ti West, which debuted earlier this month at SXSW and is now playing in cinemas.

( With inputs from ANI )

