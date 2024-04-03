Kiernan Shipka mourns demise of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' co-star Chance Perdomo

Washington [US], April 3 : 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' star Kiernan Shipka recalled working with his co-actor and friend Chance Perdomo, who died in a motorcycle accident recently. He was 27, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she wrote,"Oh man this hurts."

"He was a one of a kind soul. Just the most fiery, creative, loving, connected, and caring force you could possibly imagine," Shipka continued. "As playful as he was kind. As loving as he was hilarious. He never failed to make me laugh and he never failed to keep me on my toes (or off of them if he was giving me a piggyback ride to my trailer which he often did. Thanks Chance.)"

Shipka portrayed the title witch in Netflix's Sabrina, which aired for four seasons starting in 2018. Perdomo portrayed Ambrose Spellman, Sabrina's cousin and accomplice in crime.

In her tribute, Shipka wrote that Perdomo's "humanity was a generous gift to me and to so many people. Really hard to picture this world without him in it."

She concluded, "I loved him with my whole heart. I always will."

Over the weekend, many of Perdomo's co-stars from Sabrina as well as Prime Video's 'Gen V' took to social media to honor their late friend.

Patrick Schwarzenegger, who portrays Perdomo's best friend in Gen V, wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "This hurts. A lot. What a young talented actor, and a great friend - gone way too soon."

He also added that Perdomo was "a pleasure to work with."

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos took to Instagram to pay tribute to the late actor, writing that "Chance was a gifted young actor lost too early. He was so great to work with on The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Everyone at Netflix is sending love and strength to Chance's entire family and his big family of friends," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

